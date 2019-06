Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it found Egyptian mummy linens that date back to 305 BC in a mail truck in May.

According to a press release from CBP, on May 25, a Canadian mail truck was selected for examination in Marysville. Inside of a package selected, were five jars of ancient Egyptian mummy linen.

CBP worked with a Washington, DC based archeological organization to determine whethere the items could be brought into the country.

At that time, it was determined that they were from the Ptolemaic dynasty, which dates back to 305-30 BC. It was determined that the importer could not prove if they were removed from Egypt before April 2016 - which is violation of the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act.

"This seizure of historical importance highlights the wide variety of federal laws that CBP is responsible for enforcing. I am extremely proud of our officers' hard work during and after the discovery of these ancient artifacts" said Port Director Michael Fox.

The State Department and other federal agencies will work on returning the historical artifacts to Egypt.

The Ptolemaic dynasty lasted 275 years, and they were the last dynasty of ancient Egypt until the Romans conquered the country. The most famous member of the line was Cleopatra, whose apparent suicide marked the end the dynasty.