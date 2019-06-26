< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ancient Egyptian mummy linens seized at Blue Water Bridge   Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were discovered hidden inside of a Canadian mail truck as it entered the United States on May 25. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Posted Jun 26 2019 10:05AM EDT (FOX 2)</strong> - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it found Egyptian mummy linens that date back to 305 BC in a mail truck in May.</p><p>According to a press release from CBP, on May 25, a Canadian mail truck was selected for examination in Marysville. Inside of a package selected, were five jars of ancient Egyptian mummy linen.</p><p>CBP worked with a Washington, DC based archeological organization to determine whethere the items could be brought into the country.</p><p>At that time, it was determined that they were from the Ptolemaic dynasty, which dates back to 305-30 BC. It was determined that the importer could not prove if they were removed from Egypt before April 2016 - which is violation of the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act.</p><p>"This seizure of historical importance highlights the wide variety of federal laws that CBP is responsible for enforcing. I am extremely proud of our officers' hard work during and after the discovery of these ancient artifacts" said Port Director Michael Fox.</p><p>The State Department and other federal agencies will work on returning the historical artifacts to Egypt.</p><p>The Ptolemaic dynasty lasted 275 years, and they were the last dynasty of ancient Egypt until the Romans conquered the country. More Local News Stories

3 German Shepherds rescued by MSP along the Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police came to the rescue on a busy freeway overnight. The troopers saved three German Shepherds who had gotten loose along the Lodge Freeway. Right now MSP is still trying to track down the owner of the dogs. Troopers got a call about a loose dog on the freeway near Forest Avenue, just south of I-94.

Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run may have fled to Georgia

Police in Warren believe they've identified a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Schoenherr earlier this month. Police said Wednesday they've issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Valerie Ann Bostle, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores. She's wanted for various charges of homicide-manslaughter, and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The accident happened on June 5 on Schoenherr near Julius Street. A 55-year-old man was hit by someone in a red Chevy Impala around 10 p.m. Authorities initially believed the driver may had been in a red Chrysler Sebring. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Posted Jun 26 2019 11:38AM EDT Right now MSP is still trying to track down the owner of the dogs. Troopers got a call about a loose dog on the freeway near Forest Avenue, just south of I-94. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Posted Jun 26 2019 11:07AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:14AM EDT

Police in Warren believe they've identified a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Schoenherr earlier this month. Police said Wednesday they've issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Valerie Ann Bostle, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores. She's wanted for various charges of homicide-manslaughter, and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The accident happened on June 5 on Schoenherr near Julius Street. A 55-year-old man was hit by someone in a red Chevy Impala around 10 p.m. Authorities initially believed the driver may had been in a red Chrysler Sebring.

Man and woman in custody after 5-year-old girl's death in Redford motel

Posted Jun 26 2019 10:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:51AM EDT

Redford police said two people are in custody, but not yet charged, after a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a motel room Tuesday. Police responded to the Inn America on Telegraph on Tuesday to a report of a child not breathing. Police and firefighters performed CPR, but she died at the hospital. Police said the child did have physical injuries but did not elaborate. There was also a 3-year-old boy in the room but police did not say if that child had any injuries. Credit: KFC

All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich 