- Ann Arbor's Human Resources director has resigned over inappropriate text messages. Now the city wants to know - who else was involved.

"How could this be happening in a city like Ann Arbor?" said City Councilwoman Kathy Griswold.

Griswold is still taken aback after reading the 70-plus text messages handed over to the council by a city employee,

Between 2017 and 2018 its alleged that the city's HR director, Robyn Wilkerson, sent messages that city leaders say crossed several lines.

"There were some very negative comments, some racial comments that were made," Griswold said.

Screenshots of the alleged texts were given to FOX 2 and read like this:

"Bragging about promoting a black guy ... LOL"

and

"Like she is from the ghetto or trying to be ghetto."

Griswold also brought up the mention of workplace violence in some messages.

"The discussion about bringing a gun to work, about blowing up the building (was disturbing)," Griswold said.

More texts say:

"I wish I could bring my 9mm but I would get fired for violating city policy. Wait ... hmmmm?"

And:

"Not sure what I can do other than blow up City Hall, an idea that has some chance of success given our lack of an emergency plan, LOL."

The city employee handed these texts over to the council back in April, which prompted a special council meeting and ultimately the HR director resigned at the beginning of May. FOX 2 attempted to reach Wilkerson for comment but have not heard back as of yet.



Now the council plans to get to the bottom of this.

"As a manager you are always responsible for your people," Griswold said. "What's important to know now is how extensive the problem was."

An independent investigation has started to see who knew what - and when –to see if there are others who may be acting inappropriately.

"I expect a report from that team in the next couple of weeks," she said. "It's my feeling this needs to be done as swiftly as possible."

The council member says once the extent of the problem is uncovered the council will vote on the next appropriate action.