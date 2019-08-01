That's because the video, put up by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on Wednesday show just how bad the state's Asian carp problem has gotten, and what lies in wait for bodies of water north if the appropriate measures aren't put in place.
Kentucky's fish and wildlife department is deploying a tactic used by researchers for counting fish populations in rivers and lakes, known as 'electrofishing'. While it won't kill the fish, any trapped in the video will be disposed of.
All four subspecies of Asian carp - Bighead, silver, black and grass - present the perfect cocktail of catastrophe for environmentalists. Bighead and Silver carp feed on plankton, a key foundation in the food web. Black carp eat mollusks and snails, of which the Great Lakes has an abundance. Grass carp naturally eat the vegetation that many native species use as shelter.
"If you're going to understand the (Asian carp) problem, you have to understand what's been going on in Lake Michigan for the last 40-50 years," said Peter Alsip, of Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research. "We've seen declines in the amount of productivity in the lake over that time period."
The amount of plankton, a key base in the Great Lakes food web has declined due to a dearth in phosphorus in the water. If the invasive plankton eaters make it to the Great Lakes, Alsip said it could wreak havoc on fisheries in the region.
"Already, there's not a lot of food left in the lake," he said. "If they can come in and survive on this food, they will make it much tougher for fish that already rely on a limited supply of plankton."
This threat to biodiversity and fish populations isn't just theoretical either. Take the video put up by the Kentucky fish and wildlife department, which focuses on Silver carp, who have a tendency to jump when shocked.
The department's director told CNN the fish present a potential threat to the recreational tourism industry in the state. If the fish aren't consuming food and growing at an exponential rate, they are jumping out of the water and colliding with boaters - really.
"(There's) studies showing 60 percent of the fish biomass in the Illinois river are Bighead carp," Alsip said. "In smaller sections, 80-90 percent can be big head and silver carp."
To stave off more invasion, officials have proposed solutions to keep the carp out of the Great Lakes, namely an electric fence and bubble screens in Chicago to deter them from entering Lake Michigan. One of those includes a $778 million plan at the Brandon Road Lock.
Posted Aug 01 2019 04:41PM EDT
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would be closing the eastbound lanes of I-696 this weekend for sewer work along the freeway.
MDOT announced the closure that starts at I-75 and ends at I-94 in Macomb County starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.
MDOT said crews will be repairing sewer pipes to ensure better drainage from the roadway and heavy equipment will be used on the roads.
Posted Aug 01 2019 01:48PM EDT
Turns out, big cities aren't the most sought after neighborhoods this year.
Homebuyers are on the hunt for the locations that give them the most bang for their buck.
Realtor.com just released a list of the 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in America in 2019, and one from metro Detroit made an appearance. Livonia pulled in at #6, for its "oasis of single-family homes with green lawns" just minutes away from the city buzz in Detroit.
Posted Aug 01 2019 01:02PM EDT
The Livonia Police Department released video Thursday of a man who reached across the counter of a Little Caesars and slapped an employee.
Livonia Police arrested 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe on July 24 but the slap took place more than two weeks earlier.
According to police, they were called to the Little Caesar's at 15574 Middlebelt by another employee to an irate customer. Police said the man later, identified as Thorpe, was apparently upset about the pizza and it was not prepared to his liking.