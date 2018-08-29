Aretha Franklin funeral program released

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral service set for Friday, August 31 has been released as it details musical tributes from Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, and more stars.

The Queen of Soul died in her Detroit home on August 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. All this week, a 'homegoing' ceremony has been held throughout Detroit - starting with a concert at her father's church in Detroit, two days of public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum, and another visitation at New Bethel Church in Detroit.

Thursday night, Chene Park is hosting a concert for Franklin and she will be laid to rest on Friday following a funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

