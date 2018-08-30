Aretha Franklin's funeral opened up to 1,000 members of the public

- Aretha Franklin's funeral is going to be an all day affair filled with a former President and music superstars. It will also include 1,000 members of the general public.

According to a spokeswoman from Greater Grace Church, the funeral, which has previously been billed as a private affair for close family and friends, will now be open to another 1,000 people to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

The church originally told FOX 2 that it was opening to 2,000 people but changed it to 1,000 several hours later.

Those who wish to attend are asked to dress appropriately, get in line at 8 a.m. at the Berg or Shiawassee entrances.

The church said there will be security check points in place for the general public.

The church will seat those on the guest list first before the general public are seated.

Franklin's homegoing celebration in Detroit, where she was raised, began Monday with a concert at her hometown church, followed by two days of public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and then another visitation Thursday at New Bethel Church. Thursday night, a concert in her honor was held in downtown Detroit.

Speakers include Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city council president Brenda Jones, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former president Bill Clinton, Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, and more.

The funeral includes performances by Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, the Clark Sisters, Chaka Khan, Ron Isley, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and Stevie Wonder.