- Officials in Warren have made several arrests this week in a sting combatting human trafficking.

Warren Mayor James Fouts and Police Commissioner William Dwyer are holding a press conference Friday morning to talk about the operation and its results. A press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch live on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page.

Charlie Langton reports the operation has resulted in the arrest of 35 people over the last three days.

Warren police say police also seized narcotics during the sting.

