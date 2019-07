- Twenty Democratic candidates are battling it out in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday night, hoping for their stand-out moment in their pursuit for the presidency.

Presented by CNN, the debate is a two-night event at the Fox Theatre July 30-31 beginning at 8 p.m. This page is a running ticker of updates throughout Tuesday's debate, so keep checking back.

Tuesday's candidates are: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

Wednesday's candidates are: Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and businessman Andrew Yang.

5:05 p.m.

The line wrapping around the Fox Theatre is slowing beginning to move. The Democratic Party gave out roughly 2,000 tickets. FOX 2 to spoke with a few people who received one, who said they filled out information online, giving their name and some basic information about where they live. Security is tight, and there are only a handful of protesters with signs supporting President Trump. Media, both local and international, have tents set up in Comerica Park parking lots.



5:10 p.m.

Inside the Hockeytown Cafe next to the Fox Theatre is the spin room. FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack and Roop Raj have one of 12 booths for networks. FOX 2 is the only local station actually inside the spin room watching where the candidates will be coming out after the debate. CNN will get first access to question the candidates afterwards, around 10 p.m., then it will be a bit of a free for all to talk to candidates about the debate and also topics Michigan residents care about.