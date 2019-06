- Why specifically did officials end the investigation into the Flint Water Crisis? While Attorney General said she had nothing to do with the decision to drop charges and restart the case, she does agree it was the right decision to do so.

"I think it was clear that there were a lot of materials out there that were relevant to the investigation that were not properly sought," she said.

Talking to FOX 2, Nessel referred to the several smart phones and other devices that were left out of the Special Prosecutor's investigation during the almost three years of litigation. The inquiry was led by Todd Flood from 2016 to April of 2019, before Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud fired him.

Nessel said the reason she had concerns to end the investigation was because the Special Prosecutor's office issued subpoenas instead of executed search warrants - a big difference in the legal world.

"The parties (defense teams) that hold onto that information, it's their decision what they deem relevant and what is irrelevant," Nessel said. "As opposed where a prosecutor goes in, has to use a search warrant and takes everything and they can make that decision."

"I can speak as a long time prosecutor and defense attorney, yes, generally it is better to use search warrants than it is to use subpoenas to get more materials,"

In response to the decision, former Special Prosecutor Todd Flood wished the attorney general luck, but maintained his investigation did the best work they could do.

She has the path to go forward and get the job done and I'm hopeful that can happen," Flood said. "So as far as our investigation goes though, I don't believe it was flawed. In fact, judges said otherwise."

Nessel quelled concerns that officials who were charged will be let off the hook. She said charges could still come, they could be harsher and more people could be charged.

"Whatever's there, they're going to find it and they're going to pursue it," she said.

The Solicitor General and head prosecutor of Wayne County plan to visit Flint later this month. The Attorney General hasn't decided if she'll make the trip.

"I want residents of the City of Flint to know how deeply committed I am to making sure there's justice on both sides," she said. "The criminal and civil side. In my capacity, I'm doing everything I can to see that done."