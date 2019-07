- Police in Warren said three people have been arrested for the brutal beating death of a 24-year-old man from Auburn Hills early on July 4th.

Warren Police told FOX 2 a man was found brutally beaten in one of the southbound lanes of Mound near Chicago around 2 a.m. on July 4th. He was taken to Ascension Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Klingler from Auburn Hills.

Warren police said they've arrested three people: Christopher Zehnpfenning, Christopher Twarowski and Nathan Domagalski.

According to police, all four men were driving home from a party when an argument in the backseat broke out. The driver pulled over into a parking lot and all four got out of the car. Police said for several minutes, all three men beat Klingler. They eventually left, leaving the victim motionless on the ground.

Klingler was able to get up and walk into southbound Mound Road before he collapsed.

Police said the beating was caught on surveillance videos from nearby businesses.

Involuntary manslaughter charges have been filed against all three by Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Warren Police have not announced any other details.