- When Las Vegas-based author Sallie Haws was told one of the distribution centers that ships her teen novel "Quantum Spirit - Apocalypse" in Dexter, Mich. was closing its doors, she was left with a dilemma. What to do with two pallets of her book?

Rather than shipping them to another location she offered to donate the books to a good cause in metro Detroit - and Summer in the City was happy to accept the donation.

"We collect book donations all year 'round so we can circulate them to partner schools and our camps and sister programs," Ben Falik with Summer in the City said. Summer in the City is a volunteer-based nonprofit that creates and maintains urban revitalization projects throughout the city.

Moving 1,500 books was no easy task. Thankfully 2 Men and a Truck in Detroit was nice enough to offer their services and get the book donation moved from Dexter to Detroit.

The books arrived at Summer in the City on Thursday.

Falik says they're really excited to read the book themselves and hand them out in the last couple weeks of the school year, before giving them out in the summer.