- Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib learned Thursday she is banned from entering Israel with her colleagues on a trip scheduled to start this weekend.

The trip was also personal. Tlaib’s grandmother lives in the West Bank and she had plans to go see her.

“I am really disappointed,” Tlaib said. “I am who I am because of her and her strength.

Tlaib’s ally in DC and fellow freshman Congresswoman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was also banned.

Israeli officical cited the reason is because the two support a Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.

"The continuation of kind if silencing people like myself that come from a different perspective," Tlaib said.

Seemingly mounting pressure from President Trump on Israel, saying on Twitter, “It would be a weak move for the country to let them in.”

“They are very anti-Jewish and very anti-Israel,” President Trump said. “I think it’s disgraceful the things they’ve said. This isn’t just a one-line mistake and what they said about Israel and Jewish people is a horrible thing.”

Tlaib said she is getting a lot of support from colleagues including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

“I think it was a wrong decision today,” Dingell said” I think Rashida is still going to go visit her grandmother and I hope that they allow her to do that. That’s just a very human thing to do.”

"I'm going to continue to fight back and demand that they provide access for me and any of my colleagues to come to Israel into the Palestinian areas,” Tlaib said.