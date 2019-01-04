Birmingham's Hunter House Hamburgers to be torn down for proposed development

- It could be the end of an era for Birmingham’s Hunter House Hamburgers, or maybe not.

A five-story office, condo retail complex is planned for where the iconic white building sits, near Woodward and Maple.

We’re told Hunter House would get a new space right on the ground floor of that building.

But according to the Free Press, Kelly Cobb who runs the family restaurant hasn’t agreed to the project jet yet.

Some customers tell Fox 2 they want things to stay the way they are.

“It’s a staple of the community it’s always packed and they serve good food, it’s old fashioned and it gives you that greasy diner feeling,” customer Ross Peterson said.

The Birmingham planning board will review the development plans next week. Their meeting is set for Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

