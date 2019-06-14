< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Black Detroit police officer: I was profiled by white cop for having large sum of cash
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 14 2019 11:21PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 11:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 11:39PM EDT    14 2019 11:39PM 14 2019 11:15PM   fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/black-detroit-police-officer-i-was-profiled-by-white-cop-for-having-large-sum-of-cash";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x202\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412814718" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Detroit police are investigating after one of its officers a black, 15-year veteran was roughed up and handcuffed by a young white cop.</p><p>You could call it the burden of being black while blue. Detroit Police Officer Chris Williams did not want us to show his face, still carrying the shame he says of being profiled, manhandled and handcuffed by a young, white, fellow officer.</p><p>His crime? Having cash - and a lot of it.</p><p>"I said what the f are you doing," Williams said. "I was confused. He's like, 'You're not supposed to have this much money on you.'"</p><p>It happened at the Detroit Police Department Training Center on June 6th as about 100 plain clothes cops were logging hours to meet yearly training benchmarks.</p><p>Williams says the officer in question saw him shoving the money in his pocket while in the bathroom - and as he and his girlfriend left for the day, the confrontation took place.</p><p>"He was yelling," Williams said. "I look back and he's running, and I'm like we must have forgotten to sign out. I am walking back and he grabbed my wrist, with his hand around me.</p><p>"He yelled, 'Come on' and I said what are you doing. I didn't know what was going on until he put me in cuffs."</p><p>All of it happened Williams says, in front of other police at the training center.</p><p>"Everybody saw it, so that is embarrassing and humiliating," Williams said.</p><p>Officer Williams' lawyer, Todd Perkins, wants Detroit police to take action.</p><p>"This is how he was treated by an individual who has only 20 percent of time on the job this man has," Perkins said. "He throws him up against the fence, without probably cause, and places him in handcuffs. How dare he.</p><p>"In 2019 that should make you afraid. This is an individual who is policing the streets of a predominately African-American city, he should not be on the streets."</p><p>Assistant Police Chief James White says the incident is under investigation.</p><p>"To say that there is a racial component, I've got someone in the bathroom with a very large sum of money - and inquiries to where he got the money," White said. "It's not unreasonable to me.</p><p>"One of the things I would be trying to find out is, at what point did the officer identify himself as a police officer. Because it is required by our policy. The second thing we would look at is, the large sum of money. Where did it come from, why did he have it?”</p><p>Officer Williams says his girlfriend, who is also a cop and was also at the training center, had him hold onto some of the cash she withdrew during their lunch break, to pay off some debts and medical bills.</p><p>Williams says she had the money readily available because she just sold her house.</p><p>White says it is possible the younger officer did not know Officer Williams was a cop. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_in_wheelchair_fires_Taser_at_Detro_0_7400777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_in_wheelchair_fires_Taser_at_Detro_0_7400777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_in_wheelchair_fires_Taser_at_Detro_0_7400777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_in_wheelchair_fires_Taser_at_Detro_0_7400777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_in_wheelchair_fires_Taser_at_Detro_0_7400777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in a wheelchair tired of waiting for her food at a Detroit McDonald's fired a Taser at an employee Thursday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman in wheelchair fires Taser at Detroit McDonald's worker</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in a wheelchair tired of waiting for her food at a Detroit McDonald's fired a Taser at an employee Thursday night.</p><p>Wayne State Police Lt. Keith Morris said the woman fired her Taser at the employee, who dodged the dart, at the location near WSU at Woodward and Canfield, at about 5:30 p.m. </p><p>The employee was not injured and called police to the location, where officers found the irate customer with the Taser tucked in her shirt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ml-s-soul-of-detroit-dissecting-kwame-s-love-letter-to-trump" title="ML's Soul of Detroit: Dissecting Kwame's love letter to Trump" data-articleId="412785149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Breaking_down_Kwam_0_7399382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Breaking_down_Kwam_0_7399382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Breaking_down_Kwam_0_7399382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Breaking_down_Kwam_0_7399382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/ML_s_Soul_of_Detroit__Breaking_down_Kwam_0_7399382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="M.L. Elrick welcomes Ast. U.S. Attorney Michael Bullotta to examine Kwame Kilpatrick's "Hail Mary" attempt letter to President Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ML's Soul of Detroit: Dissecting Kwame's love letter to Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">M.L. Elrick</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>M.L. Elrick (@elrick) , Marc Fellhauer (@MarcFell) and Shawn Windsor (@ShawnWindsor) enjoy an extraordinary and unprecedented event, when Michael Bullotta, one of the federal prosecutors who helped send Kwame Kilpatrick to prison for 28 years, drops in at Red Shovel HQ. </p><p>But first, here's a look at how ML addressed the letter on Fox 2's "Let It Rip":</p><p>THE STRAIGHT DOPE: The University of Michigan Wolverines men's baseball team is SO impressive, they've turned ML soft. CLICK HERE.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/metro-detroit-expert-sent-to-caribbean-to-combat-dwindling-coral-problem" title="Metro Detroit expert sent to Caribbean to combat dwindling coral problem" data-articleId="412781786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Metro_Detroit_expert_sent_to_Caribbean_t_0_7400472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Metro_Detroit_expert_sent_to_Caribbean_t_0_7400472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Metro_Detroit_expert_sent_to_Caribbean_t_0_7400472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Metro_Detroit_expert_sent_to_Caribbean_t_0_7400472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Metro_Detroit_expert_sent_to_Caribbean_t_0_7400472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metro Detroit expert sent to Caribbean to combat dwindling coral problem</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An expert from Metro Detroit was sent to Caribbean for a few weeks to help save thousands of coral struggling to survive.</p><p>"The Caribbean is having trouble with their corals and one of the problems is there's a lot of habitat distraction so when the opportunity came up to actually send staff there to help, we jumped on it," said Kellie Caenas, Sea Life Michigan curator.</p><p>She was thrilled to send Lauren Marcon to the Caribbean to help the brain coral, as they're called, step up its dwindling population.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 