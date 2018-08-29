Body discovered buried in Detroit backyard; 2 arrested

- Two people have been arrested after a body was discovered buried in a Detroit backyard Wednesday.

Police were called on a missing person’s report to the 1600 block of Riverview on the city's west side where cadaver dogs found the buried body.

After being dug up, the body of a male "badly burned" was discovered, and showed signs of trauma, according to investigators.

Police are investigating it as a homicide and arrested two people.

