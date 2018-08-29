Family member in custody after body found in basement of Hazel Park home

- Police are investigating after a body was found in the basement of a home in Hazel Park late Tuesday night.

Officers were responding to a missing person's report when they found the 65-year-old man dead at a home in the 23300 block of Harding.

Police say they put an alert out across the state for the victim's family member, who was later stopped by Gratiot County Sheriff's deputies near Lansing and taken into custody around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The 25-year-old was then transported back to Hazel Park Police, where he's still in custody.

Police haven't given any other details about how the man may have died or why they were looking for the family member.

