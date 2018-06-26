Boy whose bike was stolen helping injured cameraman gets happy ending

- A good deed is no doubt its own reward, but it's a great feeling when you get something back when you least expect it. Such is the case for 11-year-old Jhalil Werts.

FOX 2 Photographer Tim Baker stepped on a bottle while shooting some video on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon. The glass went through his shoe and sliced his foot open. Jhalil happened to ride by right after it happened.

"I was going to go to the Dollar General and buy a snack and then I said do you need some Band-Aids," Jhalil said. "And he said yeah and then I went to go get him some with the dollar that I had."

But those Band-Aids would cost a lot more.

Dollar General did not allow Jhalil to bring his bike inside the store and some creep stole his bike while he shopped for Tim.

"It was a grown man, he left his bike," he said. "It was like this bike but it was raggedy."

A crook got an upgrade and a good kid got a raw deal. Even so, Jhalil kept his word.

FOX 2: "You gave him the Band-Aids even though you had just lost your bike?"

Jhalil: (nods)

FOX 2: "Why?"

"I wanted to help him out so his foot wouldn't be that injured," he said.

Selflessness exemplified in an 11-year-old.

Needless to say, that struck a chord in the FOX 2 newsroom. So the least we could do was get the kid a new bike.

FOX 2: "I heard something really bad happened to your while you were doing something really good for one of our guys, right?"

"Yeah," he said.

So we surprised Jhalil with that new bike - and as excited as he is about it, he's still thinking about Tim.

"Tim I hope your sore foot feels better," Jhalil said. "And I hope you have a nice 4th of July."