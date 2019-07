Thousands of Michiganders are still dealing with the struggle of not having power.

On Sunday DTE officials reported that there are approximately 375,000 customers without power as a result of two waves of severe weather that whipped through southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts Saturday were in excess of 70 miles per hour in some areas, and the weather event downed 1,100 power lines, making this the worst storm of the year and one of the largest since Mar 2017, according to DTE.

Outages are spread throughout DTE's service territory and in a statement released Sunday, DTE said "We know how difficult it is to be without power, and we ask for our customers' patience as our crews work around the clock until all customers are restored. Our top priority this morning is the safety of our customers and securing downed wires."