Businesses fight to stay open amidst road construction on Fashion Avenue Posted May 31 2019 06:10PM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 05:31PM EDT DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Livernois, between 7 and 8 Mile, there exists a strip of road that plays host to an amalgamation of businesses. And right now, it's a bad time.</p><p>"I watched when the island was put in the middle and it brought a little havoc to our neighborhood," said Ronda Morrison, who runs the House of Morrison Shoe Repair. "Shortly after it was installed was when businesses started closing down because patrons were not going two to three blocks to come back."</p><p>That slab of concrete, the one that divides the roadway, the one that Morrison referred to as "the island," is the bane of many of these businesses. So, the city is taking it out.</p><p>"We're removing the median that everyone has been hating for years," said Kim Tandy, District 2 Manager for the city. "And this will help to make it more walkable, more bikeable as well as drivable."</p><p>But, before things will get better, they must get worst. Orange traffic barrels dot the pavement. The eye sore has hindered business for many owners.</p><p>"When you get on the avenue, it's kind of difficult to exit it. You have to go further than you used to before," said Emanuel Martin, who frequents the district.</p><p>These complaints aren't just the anecdotes of angry shoppers and business owners. They're backed by statistics showing the construction is impacting profits.</p><p>"Myself and other restaurants in the area, we're seeing about a 25 to 40 percent decrease in business," said Omar Mitchell of the Table No. 2 Restaurant. </p><p>Mitchell said when they opened, business was good. But since that debut, money hasn't been coming in as much. In response to the dip in revenue, many business owners, including Mitchell, are banding together, bent on not letting road construction be the death of their efforts.</p><p>"We desperately need their help during these trying times," Mitchell said. "so just be patient. Suspect arrested in kidnapping of 5-year-old boy later found safe
Posted May 31 2019 06:50PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:07PM EDT
The suspect wanted in the kidnapping of a boy has been arrested by Detroit police.
Davell Stevenson was taken into custody in the 7000 block of W. Outer Drive, reports Hilary Golston.
Detroit police say Stevenson, 39, is accused of kidnapping Marcus Pruitt, who was last seen Thursday night in his bedroom in the 19100 block of St. Mary's Street, in the area of 7 Mile and Greenfield. With travel season here, doctors warn of measles traveling too
Posted May 31 2019 06:42PM EDT
"At Beaumont Royal Oak we were right at the epicenter of the outbreak that happened here in Oakland county with quite a few cases, 40 cases associated with that one person," said Dr. Trini Matthew, of Beaumont Hospital.
Those 40 cases came from Oakland County and it's all because of one person who traveled to New York and was exposed. In the country, new numbers show the largest spike we have seen in generations.
As of May 24th, there's been 940 reported cases. And even though there's been a lull in the cases, there was a new one in Michigan two weeks ago. In the country, new numbers show the largest spike we have seen in generations.</p><p>As of May 24th, there's been 940 reported cases. And even though there's been a lull in the cases, there was a new one in Michigan two weeks ago. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rob-wolchek-joins-ml-elrick-on-his-podcast-soul-of-detroit" title="Rob Wolchek joins M.L. Rob Wolchek joins M.L. Elrick on his podcast Soul of Detroit
Posted May 31 2019 06:35PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 06:36PM EDT
Considering the "giant" status Fox 2's Rob Wolchek has achieved in Detroit, it's hard to picture him wearing any other persona.
But make no doubt, before he verbalized the growling octaves when he's in "gotcha" mode, there was a timid boy, scared of confronting the same criminals that he now looms over.
"Sir, you know, I would like to - and I went up and the dude ate me alive," Wolchek said, mimicking the mousy squeak of a new-hire afraid of the man he was trying to catch in the act. "I mean, he beat me up, I mean he destroyed me. I asked him a bunch of questions, he had great answers to them." Elrick on his podcast Soul of Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Considering the "giant" status Fox 2's Rob Wolchek has achieved in Detroit, it's hard to picture him wearing any other persona.</p><p>But make no doubt, before he verbalized the growling octaves when he's in "gotcha" mode, there was a timid boy, scared of confronting the same criminals that he now looms over.</p><p>"Sir, you know, I would like to - and I went up and the dude ate me alive," Wolchek said, mimicking the mousy squeak of a new-hire afraid of the man he was trying to catch in the act. "I mean, he beat me up, I mean he destroyed me. I asked him a bunch of questions, he had great answers to them."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-boy-missing-overnight-on-detroit-s-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old boy missing overnight on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virgnia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hawaii woman found alive with team for fb_1558815205993.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div Most Recent
With travel season here, doctors warn of measles traveling too
Rob Wolchek joins M.L. Elrick on his podcast Soul of Detroit
Businesses fight to stay open amidst road construction on Fashion Avenue
Warren man fatally shot by boyfriend with AR-15 in domestic dispute
Estate embezzler admits to 14 felonies, may not get any jail time data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/With_travel_season_upon_us__doctors_are__0_7339123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/With_travel_season_upon_us__doctors_are__0_7339123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/With_travel_season_upon_us__doctors_are__0_7339123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/With_travel_season_upon_us__doctors_are__0_7339123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>With travel season here, doctors warn of measles traveling too</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rob-wolchek-joins-ml-elrick-on-his-podcast-soul-of-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Rob_Wolchek_makes_a_stop_on_M_L__Elrick__0_7339379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Rob_Wolchek_makes_a_stop_on_M_L__Elrick__0_7339379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Rob_Wolchek_makes_a_stop_on_M_L__Elrick__0_7339379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Rob_Wolchek_makes_a_stop_on_M_L__Elrick__0_7339379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Rob_Wolchek_makes_a_stop_on_M_L__Elrick__0_7339379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rob Wolchek joins M.L. Elrick on his podcast Soul of Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/businesses-fight-to-stay-open-amidst-road-construction-on-fashion-avenue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Businesses_fighting_to_stay_open_during__0_7338642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Businesses_fighting_to_stay_open_during__0_7338642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Businesses_fighting_to_stay_open_during__0_7338642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Businesses_fighting_to_stay_open_during__0_7338642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Businesses_fighting_to_stay_open_during__0_7338642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Businesses fight to stay open amidst road construction on Fashion Avenue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/warren-man-fatally-shot-by-boyfriend-with-ar-15-in-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Warren_man_fatally_shot_by_his_boyfriend_0_7339262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Warren_man_fatally_shot_by_his_boyfriend_0_7339262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Warren_man_fatally_shot_by_his_boyfriend_0_7339262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Warren_man_fatally_shot_by_his_boyfriend_0_7339262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Warren_man_fatally_shot_by_his_boyfriend_0_7339262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warren man fatally shot by boyfriend with AR-15 in domestic dispute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/estate-embezzler-admits-to-14-felonies-may-not-get-any-jail-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Estate_embezzler_admits_to_14_felonies___0_7338800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Estate_embezzler_admits_to_14_felonies___0_7338800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Estate_embezzler_admits_to_14_felonies___0_7338800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Estate_embezzler_admits_to_14_felonies___0_7338800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Estate_embezzler_admits_to_14_felonies___0_7338800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Estate embezzler admits to 14 felonies, may not get any jail time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 