<strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Tyrone Foster went to Henry Ford Hospital for chest and neck pain, but he says he felt worse when bugs covered his body after he got there. Now he has hired a lawyer and will be filing a claim against the hospital.</p><p>"What happened was, I laid down in the bed and its bugs everywhere," he said.</p><p>Foster, a cancer patient, is still bugging out over his visit to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit back in May. Someone's wet, bug infested clothing was left under the mattress of his gurney.</p><p>Foster fell asleep on top of it, waiting for test results and woke up to either bed bugs or lice crawling all over his body, most on his stomach near his peg tube.</p><p>"What folks have to understand is his immune system is very low because of his condition," said attorney Arnold Reed. "If any of those bugs had have somehow got into his peg tube or infected him, he could have died."</p><p>Foster is now taking legal action against the hospital, retaining attorney Arnold Reed who filed a notice of intent on his behalf, the first step towards a lawsuit. </p><p>"Imagine if you will that he hadn't taken pictures, if he hadn't have had his cell phone," Reed said. "There's nobody on God's green earth that would've believed this would've happened in a hospital. And you know what, they would've denied it."</p><p>Ty Wade, Tyrone Foster's daughter says, in a sense, they initially did. Staffers tried to blame her dad for bringing the bugs in.</p><p>"Just thinking back on what happened it's horrifying," Wade said. "And the things he had to go through and that he had to call me up there and even when I got there they weren't willing to give me answers."</p><p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/cancer-patient-ends-up-covered-in-bugs-at-henry-ford-hospital" target="_blank">Cancer patient ends up covered in bugs at Henry Ford Hospital</a></strong></p><p>Henry Ford Hospital released a statement saying:</p><p><em>"As we stated when this first happened, we are sincerely sorry this happened and expressed that to the patient and his family immediately that day. This was caused by infested, wet clothing that had been concealed under the mattress on a gurney in our Emergency Department. We have no evidence the clothing was placed there by one of our team members. This was an isolated incident, no other patients were affected, and we've taken steps to ensure it doesn't happen again. We are confident we can reach an amicable resolution of this matter." </em></p><p>Reed has been in talks with the hospital and says their response so far have been lukewarm at best, and that has left Foster fuming.</p><p>"They're going to have to come correct, they're going to have to apologize to my client and they're going to have to make this right," he said. "Otherwise, we are going to go as far as we need to go. We'll go to the highest court. The court of last resort in the state of Michigan."</p><p>Henry Ford has five months formally to respond to the legal filing and a month and a half to give up any and all records regarding what happened there. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/police-investigate-homicide-on-detroits-west-side-hostile-scene" title="Police investigate homicide on Detroit's west side, hostile scene" data-articleId="423886921" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Police investigate homicide on Detroit's west side, hostile scene</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 12:52AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>It was the middle of the day, Wednesday, on a busy street corner where a dozen kids were playing.</p><p>Shot after shots were fired at a black Jeep. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_investigate_homicide_on_Detroit___0_7593853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_investigate_homicide_on_Detroit___0_7593853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_investigate_homicide_on_Detroit___0_7593853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_investigate_homicide_on_Detroit___0_7593853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_investigate_homicide_on_Detroit___0_7593853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="News Edge" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigate homicide on Detroit's west side, hostile scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 12:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was the middle of the day, Wednesday, on a busy street corner where a dozen kids were playing.</p><p>Shot after shots were fired at a black Jeep. Inside was a 29- year-old man dead. His family calls him Cho. </p><p>Police were there within a couple of minutes. Then more than 100 people rushed to the crime scene. Cars were lined up near Penrose and Havana where it happened. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-bank-robber-in-wayne" title="Police search for bank robber in Wayne" data-articleId="423884438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="News Edge" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for bank robber in Wayne</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wayne Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery. </p><p>Investigators say an unarmed man hit the Chase Bank on West Michigan Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday evening, taking cash and fleeing on foot. </p><p>"There were a bunch of cops and helicopters up in the air and the guy took off and got away with maybe a thousand dollars," said a concert goer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-in-critical-condition-after-accident-on-eastbound-i-94" title="Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94" data-articleId="423881543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan State troopers were on scene working on an accident that happened on Eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road in Roseville. </p><p>The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver of a Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on I-94, lost control and struck the end of the median wall and a Ford SUV that was traveling westbound. </p><p>The female driver of the Ford and a male passenger in the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coca-cola-kicks-off-the-holiday-season-with-new-cinnamon-flavor-hitting-us-shelves-in-september"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cinnamon Coca-Cola is expected to hit shelves in the U.S. in September. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-bank-robber-in-wayne" >
<h3>Police search for bank robber in Wayne</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-in-critical-condition-after-accident-on-eastbound-i-94" >
<h3>Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remembering-maddie-cramer-through-dancing-while-cancering" >
<h3>Remembering Maddie Cramer through Dancing While Cancering</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-for-the-golden-years-college" >
<h3>Preparing for the golden years, college</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holocaust-memorial-center-organizes-program-featuring-holocaust-survivors" >
<h3>Holocaust Memorial Center organizes program featuring Holocaust survivors</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for bank robber in Wayne</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-in-critical-condition-after-accident-on-eastbound-i-94" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remembering-maddie-cramer-through-dancing-while-cancering" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remembering Maddie Cramer through Dancing While Cancering</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-for-the-golden-years-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing for the golden years, college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holocaust-memorial-center-organizes-program-featuring-holocaust-survivors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Holocaust Memorial Center organizes program featuring Holocaust survivors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i 