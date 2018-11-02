- Canine To Five provides pup-hugging service to help Detroiters with stress

Unless you're allergic or a cat person, what could be better to ease your stress than hugging a puppy?

That's where Canine To Five comes in. Detroiters are visiting The Peacock Room on the first floor of the Fisher Building during their lunch break to take a break from this crazy world and spend time with some cute puppies.

Canine To Five provides dog daycare, boarding and grooming. For more information, visit caninetofive.com.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni has the story.