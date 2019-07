- Sometime around 7 a.m., Wednesday morning, a car went through the side of a jewelry store.

The back half of a black Ford Escape was sticking outside of Norman's Jewelry & Loan, located on 24777 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, between 8 and 9 Mile.

First responders could be seen performing CPR on someone near the wreck. They were later taken away on an ambulance. Their condition remains unknown.

The SUV appeared to be on fire as firefighters used axes to break a window next to the wreck.

Law enforcement had blocked off all southbound lanes running adjacent to the business.

