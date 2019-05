- The entire City of Northville is under a boil water alert after a water main break in the city.

According to the city, the main broke Friday morning, causing a loss of water or pressure. Now the city has issued a boil water alert, which means you should boil any water coming from the faucet for at least 5 minutes to kill any bacteria.

The city is required to keep the main closed for bacterail testing after the repair is made. This process is expected to take at least two days.

The boil water alert will be lifted once the water has been determined to be safe for consumption.

The city says it will be working around the clock to repair the main and will alert residents when it's safe to consume the water again.

Updates will be posted to the city’s website, Facebook and twitter accounts.