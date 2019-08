- L. Brooks Patterson, the late Oakland County executive who died this weekend will be memorialized on Tuesday.

Funeral and visitation plans for Patterson were released on Monday. There will be a public viewing for Patteson from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Conference Center of the Brooks Patterson building, located at 2100 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford.

"At the end of the day, his heart was always in the right place. He was the advocate for the people of Oakland County," said Gerald Poisson, the chief deputy executive at Oakland County. "We had a little mantra here: 'If it's good for Oakland, good for the region, we do it. If it's neutral for Oakland County and good for the region or state, we do it. If it's bad for Oakland County, we simply aren't going to do it."

The visitation, which is also open to the public is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and 11 a.m-1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Woodside Bible Church.

Finally the funeral, which is also open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.