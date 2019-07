- Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingel pushing for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday at an event in Detroit called "Server for an Hour."

"I can never get out of my head the mother of 2 that is working 2 jobs and has a little girl with asthma and that canister costs 700 dollars," Dingel said.

It's stories like that, that have compelled democrats like Debbie Dingel and Rashida Tlaib to pass a bill out of the house this past week which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"If you pay a decent wage everybody benefits," she said.

"The folks that re servicing us, restaurant, hotel anything, those are folks we need to take care of first," Tlaib said.

The two congresswomen donned aprons and served foot at colors restaurant in Detroit.

"I'm the eldest of 14 I've been taking care of people all my life so this is going to feel very, I don't know I'm at home here. I'll make sure everybody's fed, just worried I'll spill something on somebody," Tlaib said.

Dingell and Tlaib brought plates of food to restaurant goers who were there to push for their cause.

While the bill passed out of the house it's unlikely to be approved by the republican-led US Senate or signed by President Donald Trump.

Still, the pair held the job title of "servers" for an hour to make their point.

"This is a really hard job and people aren't always nice either, maybe we can think about the people who are serving us and think about the people serving us too.