Congresswomen wait tables to push for $15/hr minimum wage

Posted Jul 21 2019 10:52PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 21 2019 10:50PM EDT 21 2019 10:50PM  class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419496652" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingel pushing for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour Sunday at an event in Detroit called "Server for an Hour."</p><p>"I can never get out of my head the mother of 2 that is working 2 jobs and has a little girl with asthma and that canister costs 700 dollars," Dingel said.</p><p>It's stories like that, that have compelled democrats like Debbie Dingel and Rashida Tlaib to pass a bill out of the house this past week which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. </p><p>"If you pay a decent wage everybody benefits," she said.</p><p>"The folks that re servicing us, restaurant, hotel anything, those are folks we need to take care of first," Tlaib said. </p><p>The two congresswomen donned aprons and served foot at colors restaurant in Detroit.</p><p>"I'm the eldest of 14 I've been taking care of people all my life so this is going to feel very, I don't know I'm at home here. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)" title="michelleobama-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-eleven-gifts-7111-to-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="7-Eleven is gifting $7,111 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. 