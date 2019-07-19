< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Corvette moves engine to behind passenger to make fastest Vette ever By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:32AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:36AM EDT d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419119166");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0">13 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: The dashboard of the new 2020 mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray is seen after it was unveiled during a news conference on July 18, 2019 in Tustin, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1156435837_1563550145602"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-045_1563550245377_7534763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550245377"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-055_1563550148874_7534754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148874"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-049_1563550222445_7534761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550222445"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-048_1563550225669_7534762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550225669"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-058_1563550207006_7534760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550207006"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-059_1563550184569_7534757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550184569"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-057_1563550168896_7534756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550168896"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-008_1563550148646_7534753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148646"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-060_1563550187654_7534758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550187654"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-027_1563550203704_7534759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550203704"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-034_1563550258489_7534764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550258489"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-025_1563550163882_7534755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550163882"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419119166-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The dashboard of the new 2020 mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray is seen after it was unveiled during a news conference on July 18, 2019 in Tustin, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)" title="1156435837_1563550145602"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The dashboard of the new 2020 mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray is seen after it was unveiled during a news conference on July 18, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2019" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_YEAR" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2019</span> in Tustin, California. (Photo by <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kevork" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kevork</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Djansezian" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Djansezian</span>/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-045_1563550245377_7534763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550245377"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-055_1563550148874_7534754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148874"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-049_1563550222445_7534761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550222445"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-048_1563550225669_7534762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550225669"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-058_1563550207006_7534760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550207006"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-059_1563550184569_7534757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550184569"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-057_1563550168896_7534756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550168896"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-008_1563550148646_7534753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148646"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-060_1563550187654_7534758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550187654"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-027_1563550203704_7534759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550203704"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-034_1563550258489_7534764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550258489"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-025_1563550163882_7534755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550163882"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)" title="1156435837_1563550145602"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-045_1563550245377_7534763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550245377"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-055_1563550148874_7534754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148874"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-049_1563550222445_7534761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550222445"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-048_1563550225669_7534762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550225669"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-058_1563550207006_7534760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550207006"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-059_1563550184569_7534757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550184569"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-057_1563550168896_7534756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550168896"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-008_1563550148646_7534753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550148646"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-060_1563550187654_7534758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550187654"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-027_1563550203704_7534759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550203704"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-034_1563550258489_7534764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Images courtesy: Chevrolet" title="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray_1563550258489"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/2020-Chevrolet-Corvette-Stingray-025_1563550163882_7534755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. WARREN, Mich. (AP) - When you first lay eyes on the new 2020 Corvette, a modern version of the classic American sports car isn't the first thing that pops into your head. (AP)</strong> - When you first lay eyes on the new 2020 Corvette, a modern version of the classic American sports car isn't the first thing that pops into your head.</p><p>Instead, you think Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren.</p><p>The eighth-generation 'Vette, dubbed C8, is radically different from its predecessors, which for 66 years had the engine in the front. This time, engineers moved the General Motors' trademark small-block V8 behind the passenger compartment. It's so close to the driver that the belt running the water pump and other accessories is only a foot away.</p><p>Also gone are the traditional long hood and large, sweeping front fenders, replaced by a downward-sloping snub nose and short fenders. In the back, there's a big, tapered hatch that opens to a small trunk and the low-sitting all-new 6.2-liter, 495 horsepower engine.</p><p>So why change the thing?</p><p>"We were reaching the performance limitations of a front-engine car," explains Tadge Juechter, the Corvette's chief engineer, ahead of Thursday night's glitzy unveiling in a World War II dirigible hangar in Orange County, California.</p><p>With a mid-engine, the flagship of GM's Chevrolet brand will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European competitors and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current 'Vette.</p><p>"We're asking people to spend a lot of money for this car, and people want it to be the best performer all around," Juechter said.</p><p>GM President Mark Reuss said the C8 will start below $60,000, 7% more than the current Corvette's base price of $55,900. Prices of other versions weren't announced but the current car can run well over $100,000 with options, still thousands cheaper most than European competitors.</p><p>Corvette sales aren't huge. Through June, the company sold just under 10,000 of them. But industry analysts say the car helps the company's image, showing that it can build a sports car that performs with top European models.</p><p>GM says the new version, with an optional ZR1 performance package, will go from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds, the fastest Corvette ever and about a full second quicker than all but one high-performance version of the outgoing Vette.</p><p>The "cab forward" design with a short hood looks way different, but GM executives say they aren't worried that it will alienate Corvette purists who want the classic long hood and the big V8 in the front.</p><p>Harlan Charles, the car's marketing manager, said mid-engine Corvettes had for years been rumored to be the next generation so it wasn't unexpected. GM also is hoping the change will help draw in younger buyers who may not have considered a Corvette in the past.</p><p>George Borke, a member of Village Vettes Corvette Club in The Villages, Florida, a huge retirement community, said he hasn't heard anyone in the 425-member club complain about the new design. "I think after 60 years it's time for a change," said Borke, who owns a current generation "C7," bought when the car was last redesigned in the 2014 model year.</p><p>The new car has two trunks, one in the front that can hold an airline-spec carry-on bag and a laptop computer case. Under the rear hatch behind the engine is another space that can hold two sets of golf clubs.</p><p>Even though it's a performance car, Juechter said the Corvette can go from eight cylinders to four to save fuel. Some owners get close to 30 mpg on the freeway with the current model, and Juechter said he expects that to be true with the new one. Full mileage tests aren't finished, he said.</p><p>Engineers also took great pains to make the new car quiet on the highway, with heat shields and ample insulation to cut engine noise.</p><p>Even though the car has an aluminum center structure and a carbon fiber bumper beam, it still weighs a little more than the current model. It's also slightly less aerodynamic due to large air intake vents on the sides to help cool the engine. The new Corvette comes with a custom-designed fast-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission with two tall top gears. Most Recent

Corvette moves engine to behind passenger to make fastest Vette ever
Body found burned beyond recognition in Jeep on Detroit's east side
Excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday in metro Detroit; chance of storms
Case of measles confirmed in Detroit after overseas travel
Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty-2020%20corvette-071919_1563550145602.jpg_7534752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;dashboard&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;2020&#x20;mid-engine&#x20;C8&#x20;Corvette&#x20;Stingray&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;after&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;unveiled&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Tustin&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevork&#x20;Djansezian&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Corvette moves engine to behind passenger to make fastest Vette ever</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-found-burned-beyond-recognition-in-jeep-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-albany%20jeep%20burned-071919_1563549758002.jpg_7534568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-albany%20jeep%20burned-071919_1563549758002.jpg_7534568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-albany%20jeep%20burned-071919_1563549758002.jpg_7534568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-albany%20jeep%20burned-071919_1563549758002.jpg_7534568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-albany%20jeep%20burned-071919_1563549758002.jpg_7534568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found burned beyond recognition in Jeep on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/excessive-heat-warning-friday-and-saturday-in-metro-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-sun%20heat%20summer-071919_1563537179626.jpg_7534331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-sun%20heat%20summer-071919_1563537179626.jpg_7534331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-sun%20heat%20summer-071919_1563537179626.jpg_7534331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-sun%20heat%20summer-071919_1563537179626.jpg_7534331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk-sun%20heat%20summer-071919_1563537179626.jpg_7534331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday in metro Detroit; chance of storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/case-of-measles-confirmed-in-detroit-after-overseas-travel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Case of measles confirmed in Detroit after overseas travel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419119166'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span 