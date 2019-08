- It sounds funny, but two people in their 20s are facing serious charges in Birmingham.

On Aug. 1 police discovered a man and woman naked in a car in the police department's parking lot in a municipal vehicle only spot.

The 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Macomb County were found midnight in downtown Birmingham and ticketed with disorderly conduct. Now, they could be facing up to 93 days in jail.

The hearing is Aug. 14 in court, if the police continues to prosecute them.

FOX 2 spoke with longtime attorney Mayer Morganroth, who has represented John DeLorean, Dr. Jack Kevorkian and Lou Anna Simon in the past.

He says is it a difficult case, but says he believes he could get them out of trouble.

"I think so," he said. "Which one you did not have sex or some type of affiliation, or touch or movement, with somebody of the opposite or in these days, maybe even the same sex.

"You don't prosecute them for it."