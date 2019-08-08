< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Couple caught naked in car inside Birmingham Police Department parking lot

Posted Aug 08 2019 07:10PM EDT

Video Posted Aug 08 2019 06:43PM EDT fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/couple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot" data-title="Couple caught naked in car inside Birmingham Police Department parking lot" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/couple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot" addthis:title="Couple caught naked in car inside Birmingham Police Department parking lot"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422924489.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422924489");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422924489_422920284_177173"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422924489_422920284_177173";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422920284","video":"592863","title":"Couple%20caught%20naked%20in%20car%20inside%20Birmingham%20Police%20Department%20parking%20lot","caption":"It%20may%20sound%20funny%2C%20but%20the%20two%20people%20in%20their%2020s%20are%20facing%20serious%20charges.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FCouple_caught_naked_in_car_inside_Birmin_0_7582403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FCouple_caught_naked_in_car_inside_Birmingham_Pol_592863_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659912215%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dequ1TO2W9qKDqTh7t0nZyEd3sN0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcouple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot"}},"createDate":"Aug 08 2019 06:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422924489_422920284_177173",video:"592863",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Couple_caught_naked_in_car_inside_Birmin_0_7582403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520may%2520sound%2520funny%252C%2520but%2520the%2520two%2520people%2520in%2520their%252020s%2520are%2520facing%2520serious%2520charges.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/08/Couple_caught_naked_in_car_inside_Birmingham_Pol_592863_1800.mp4?Expires=1659912215&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=equ1TO2W9qKDqTh7t0nZyEd3sN0",eventLabel:"Couple%20caught%20naked%20in%20car%20inside%20Birmingham%20Police%20Department%20parking%20lot-422920284",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcouple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - It sounds funny, but two people in their 20s are facing serious charges in Birmingham.

On Aug. 1 police discovered a man and woman naked in a car in the police department's parking lot in a municipal vehicle only spot.

The 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Macomb County were found midnight in downtown Birmingham and ticketed with disorderly conduct. Now, they could be facing up to 93 days in jail.

The hearing is Aug. 14 in court, if the police continues to prosecute them.

FOX 2 spoke with longtime attorney Mayer Morganroth, who has represented John DeLorean, Dr. Jack Kevorkian and Lou Anna Simon in the past.

He says is it a difficult case, but says he believes he could get them out of trouble.

"I think so. Which one you did not have sex or some type of affiliation, or touch or movement, with somebody of the opposite or in these days, maybe even the same sex.

"You don't prosecute them for it." data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422924489-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422924489-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_couple has sex in police parking lot1_1565305775914.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot2_1565305775800.JPG_7582428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422924489-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_couple has sex in police parking lot2_1565305775800.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422924489-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_couple has sex in fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/couple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422924489" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - It sounds funny, but two people in their 20s are facing serious charges in Birmingham.</p><p>On Aug. 1 police discovered a man and woman naked in a car in the police department's parking lot in a municipal vehicle only spot.</p><p>The 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Macomb County were found midnight in downtown Birmingham and ticketed with disorderly conduct. Now, they could be facing up to 93 days in jail. </p><p>The hearing is Aug. 14 in court, if the police continues to prosecute them.</p><p>FOX 2 spoke with longtime attorney Mayer Morganroth, who has represented John DeLorean, Dr. Jack Kevorkian and Lou Anna Simon in the past. </p><p>He says is it a difficult case, but says he believes he could get them out of trouble.</p><p>"I think so," he said. 