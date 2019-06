- Crashes, fights and even an attempted cover up at a Detroit Citgo station.

“This is one of the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life," said Dave Khazendar, the manager.

Security cameras at the station at Mt. Elliot and E. Grand Blvd recorded the entire scene early Sunday at 4:45 a.m.

“This lady with two kids has a problem with the people in this car.”

A silver car pulled into the gas station, already having front end damage and a shattered rear window. A yellow car entered the station and the lady handed over her two kids.



Words were exchanged but instead of pulling away, the driver of the yellow car got gas and the driver even appeared to flag down a red SUV.



“They had so many chances to deescalate the situation but they decided to go on with it,” said Khazendar.

The SUV is now stopped along with the damaged silver car at the entrance another argument before the silver car pulls away only to return with even more damage.

“This is after they did bumper cars a few times, look at the hood," Khazendar said.

Once again the silver car left, but when it comes back the SUV delivers a one-two punch ramming into the car. Still the chaos continued.

“I couldn’t believe that they were so reckless and just put so many people in danger," Khazendar said.

The cars dart in around the pump until the driver of the silver car lost control, crashing into the pump.



The driver backed up a couple feet and got out, but she was attacked by another person, who then turns her attention back to the car in attempt to cover up who was responsible for the crash, by removing the license plate.

"She takes the plate off, hops in the car and tries to drive off," Khazendar said.

Everyone drove away, leaving the pump in flames. Luckily the attendant working that night limited the damage to the pump alone - it could have spread to the entire station.

Police have seen this footage and continue to search for the suspects.