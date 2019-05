- Crews are battling a large building fire in Oak Park Tuesday night.

The fire is at a building 13301 Northend near Coolidge, where billowing smoke can be seen for miles.

Listed at the address is B.A.P.I., which according to it's website is a company that sells construction supplies like sealants and adhesives, waterproofing and fire protection products.

Photos submitted by viewer Taundra Wood show large sections of the commercial building's walls burned away.

