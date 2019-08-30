< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Customer killed in double shooting at gas station on Detroit's southwest side src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Customer killed in shooting at gas station on Detroit's southwest side</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="426371396" data-video-posted-date="Aug 30 2019 12:19PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Customer_killed_in_shooting_at_gas_stati_0_7627211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Customer killed in shooting at gas station on Detroit's southwest side</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 30 2019 11:36AM 30 2019 12:19PM DETROIT (FOX 2) - A customer that was an innocent bystander was killed in a shooting overnight at a gas station in southwest Detroit. Three or four suspects were inside of the van. It's believed a man wearing a ski mask and all black clothing jumped out of the van and started shooting at the people in the Taurus, armed with an AK-47.

A 46-year-old man was hit and killed, as he was walking back outside after buying something at the store. 

The gunfire also hit a 26-year-old woman who was in the Taurus that was tailed. A 26-year-old man was in the car too, and we're told he drove her to the hospital. She's expected to be okay. 

"This was a peaceful neighborhood - it was, up until the month of August," a woman who lives nearby named Lisa Brown told us. "Now I'm scared to come to the store."

The shooting filled the parking lot with dozens and dozens of bullet casings. Police believe right now there were multiple shooters and multiple guns used. 

The station where this happened is part of Project Green Light. Police have released surveillance video of one of the suspects hopping back into the van before it drives off, which you can see in the video player above. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Walled_Lake_Western_High_School_gets_the_0_7626986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Walled_Lake_Western_High_School_gets_the_0_7626986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Walled_Lake_Western_High_School_gets_the_0_7626986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Walled_Lake_Western_High_School_gets_the_0_7626986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Walled_Lake_Western_High_School_gets_the_0_7626986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="School can be stressful in this dog-eat-dog world." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walled Lake Western High School gets therapy dog</h4> </div> <div School can be stressful in this dog-eat-dog world. 

Walled Lake Western High School is offering some help for its students in the form of an animal companion. The school just got its own therapy dog this year. 

Dakoda was introduced Thursday night at the school's football home opener. The school just got its own therapy dog this year. </p><p>Dakoda was introduced Thursday night at the school's football home opener. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/4-detroit-women-owned-businesses-awarded-grants" title="4 Detroit women-owned businesses awarded grants" data-articleId="426361781" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. In a grant competition for women entrepreneurs in Detroit, the judges were so blown away they ended up giving grant money to all four finalists. 

The Bumble Bizz pitch competition was a partnership with Bumble and Detroit Blows hair salon, to award a female entrepreneur a $10,000 grant for her business. The winner was announced on Sunday at a special brunch - but all of the businesswomen quickly learned they were all getting a big business boost. 

The $10,000 grant went to Birth Detroit , a community-centered birth center trying to turn the narrative on maternal and infant death rates in Detroit. The winner was announced on Sunday at a special brunch - but all of the businesswomen quickly learned they were all getting a big business boost. </p><p>The $10,000 grant went to Birth Detroit , a community-centered birth center trying to turn the narrative on maternal and infant death rates in Detroit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo" title="Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo" data-articleId="426352772" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Lee_Thomas_gives_TED_Talk_about_learning_0_7626873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Lee_Thomas_gives_TED_Talk_about_learning_0_7626873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Lee_Thomas_gives_TED_Talk_about_learning_0_7626873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Lee_Thomas_gives_TED_Talk_about_learning_0_7626873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Lee_Thomas_gives_TED_Talk_about_learning_0_7626873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lee Thomas was in the early stages of his TV career. Lee Thomas was in the early stages of his TV career. He was working in the biggest city in the country - New York City - on their flagship station, on their top-rated 5 p.m. newscast. 

And then his skin started changing color. 

A doctor told him it was because of a disease called vitiligo. It's not contagious; it's not life-threatening - but it's also not curable. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-detroit-women-owned-businesses-awarded-grants" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 Detroit women-owned businesses awarded grants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-recalls-550k-vehicles-for-seat-strength-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-hurt-in-shooting-outside-bar-in-ferndale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 hurt in shooting outside bar in Ferndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/customer-killed-in-triple-shooting-at-gas-station-on-detroit-s-southwest-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 