- A customer that was an innocent bystander was killed in a shooting overnight at a gas station in southwest Detroit.

We're told the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Exxon station at Fort and Schaefer streets.

Police say an older model white Dodge Caravan followed a black Ford Taurus into the gas station parking lot and then basically opened fire. Three or four suspects were inside of the van. It's believed a man wearing a ski mask and all black clothing jumped out of the van and started shooting at the people in the Taurus, armed with an AK-47.

A 46-year-old man was hit and killed, as he was walking back outside after buying something at the store.

The gunfire also hit a 26-year-old woman who was in the Taurus that was tailed. A 26-year-old man was in the car too, and we're told he drove her to the hospital. She's expected to be okay.

"This was a peaceful neighborhood - it was, up until the month of August," a woman who lives nearby named Lisa Brown told us. "Now I'm scared to come to the store."

The shooting filled the parking lot with dozens and dozens of bullet casings. Police believe right now there were multiple shooters and multiple guns used.

The station where this happened is part of Project Green Light. Police have released surveillance video of one of the suspects hopping back into the van before it drives off, which you can see in the video player above. The white van was last seen going north on I-75.

Editor's Note: Police initially believed this was a triple shooting, but have since said only one person inside the car was hurt.