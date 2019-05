- Detroit business mogul Dan Gilbert, 57, owner of Quicken Loans, Rock Ventures and most of Downtown Detroit’s real estate was hospitalized Sunday after symptoms of a stroke.

A statement from a company spokesperson states,

“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”

It is unknown at this time how this will affect Wednesday's Mackinac Police Confrence where Gilbert is scheduled to speak.

