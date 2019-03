- A young man from Dearborn died while on spring break in Cancun this weekend when he fell from a 7th floor balcony.

Friends can't even believe it yet, and are stunned at the tragic loss of 19-year-old Ahmed Altaii.

“It's very, very heartbreaking. I really wish he was here today. He would of made us all have smiles on our faces,” said Aymen Mustafa. “A lot of people are shocked that he's gone, wish he could be with us here today."

They huddled close at Ford Field Park in Dearborn while they shared memories, laughing as they said Altaii would have wanted.

“Every day we were with each other so I don’t know how to describe my favorite memory; we have so any memories,” Mahmound Darwich said.

Altaii was in Cancun for spring break with his girlfriend, Heidi, and a group of friends. On Friday he fell to his death from a 7th story balcony at the Grand Solaris Hotel. A newspaper in Cancun reports an autopsy and toxicology test will be done.

“Last time I talked to him was on Sunday, we were at my friend’s house and it really put me at peace that the last things we said to each other were I love you guys,” Darwich said.

The 19-year-old was a graduate from Fordson High School in Dearborn and he was attending Henry Ford Community College.

His close group of friends are leaning on each other as they try and make sense of this tremendous loss.

“He was a good kid and made us all happy,” Mustafa said.

It’s unclear what funeral arraignments will be made. If you'd like to make a donation to the family to help cover funeral costs, you can do so via a GoFundMe online here.