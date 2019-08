- There is some fascinating science in what's going on, inside a storm.

Do you remember as a little kid that the time beween a flash of lightning and hearing the thunder, is about five seconds for every mile.

Derek Kevra digs into the science behind that, it turns out is pretty close.

It all comes down to the speed of sound versus the speed of light. Also a factor, is the temperature - the warmer it is, the faster the speed of thunder.

Watch Derek's video above to learn more.