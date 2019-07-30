< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new <section id="story421150866" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> </div> <article> <section id="story421150866" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421150866" data-article-version="1.0">Canton boy, 10, charged with assault for hitting student during school game</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421150866" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Canton boy, 10, charged with assault for hitting student during school game&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-boy-10-charged-with-assault-for-school-dodgeball-game" data-title="Canton boy, 10, charged with assault for hitting student during school game" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-boy-10-charged-with-assault-for-school-dodgeball-game" addthis:title="Canton boy, 10, charged with assault for hitting student during school game"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421150866.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421150866");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421150866-421149570"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Micah Walter/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Micah Walter/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421150866-421149570" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Micah Walter/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Micah Walter/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421150866" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A Canton 10-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault for playing a game similar to dodgeball in school, when a ball that he threw hit another student in the face.</p><p>Cameishi Lindley is the mother of the 10-year-old boy. She hired Attorney Maurice Davis to represent her son and demand the charges be dropped.</p><p>According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on April 30, 2019. The little boy, who was not named in the lawsuit press release, threw a ball that hit another student in the face. </p><p>Lindley said the game was dodgeball but the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says the boy was actually playing a game called Tips. In Tips, a rubber ball, similar to a dodgeball, is used but it does not involve throwing the ball at players. In Tips, players stand in a circle, throw the ball in the air, and then try to catch it, while jumping. </p><p>The prosecutor says when the game was over, the 10-year-old took the ball and then threw it at a 9-year-old, hitting the child in the face. That child suffered a concussion and abrasions and a complaint was filed with Canton Township.</p><p>After a review of the evidence presented, the 10-year-old was charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault, which is a misdemeanor charge in adult court. </p><p>Lindley says the charges are "trumped-up" and are an act of racism which she says has not basis in the law. </p><p>"My son is not a criminal. He...was a little boy playing a game of dodgeball at school, a childhood activity that is as American as baseball and apple pie. If every child that played a game of dodgeball and threw a dodgeball at another kid was thrown in jail the vast majority of our country would be behind bars. The criminal charge against my son is ridiculous, racist, un-American, and unlawful. The only thing my son is guilty of is being a Black boy."</p><p>Davis said, if the student who threw the ball is charged, then all other teachers involved in the game should be charged.</p><p>"You cannot criminally charge a child for participating in a dodgeball game at a school. If the school intends to hold this child criminally liable for a dodgeball game, then the prosecutors need to bring charges against all of the teachers and school employees that initiated the game, allowed the children to participate in the game, and supervised them during the game. These charges are ridiculous and we demand that the charges are dropped immediately or we will pursue a civil case for malicious prosecution against the state attorney for charging him and will pursue a civil claim against the school." </p><p>In response, prosecutor Kym Worthy offered this explanation for the decision to file charges:</p><p>"In many juvenile cases, we are able to craft solutions prior to charging any offense. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AS IT HAPPENS: Live updates from Detroit's Democratic debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twenty Democratic candidates are battling it out in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday night, hoping for their stand-out moment in their pursuit for the presidency. </p><p>Presented by CNN, the debate is a two-night event at the Fox Theatre July 30-31 beginning at 8 p.m. This page is a running ticker of updates throughout Tuesday's debate, so keep checking back.</p><p>Tuesday's candidates are: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/in-more-michigan-alligator-news-sheriff-deputies-respond-to-alligator-spotted-in-oceola-township" title="In more Michigan alligator news: Sheriff deputies respond to alligator spotted in Oceola Township" data-articleId="421130138" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In more Michigan alligator news: Sheriff deputies respond to alligator spotted in Oceola Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not a month ago, officials responded to reports of pet alligators at an Eastpointe business.</p><p>Then there was the loose pet alligator officials looked for in Milford.</p><p>And don't forget about the story less than a week ago where a man in Michigan's thumb reportedly shot a 6-foot-long alligator after it charged him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2nd-democratic-debate-is-make-or-break-before-field-narrows-heres-what-to-expect-on-night-1" title="What to expect on night 1 of Detroit's democratic debates" data-articleId="421129057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The second debate will be a crucial moment in the Democratic primary — roughly half the candidates are at risk of not clearing the higher bar set by the Democratic National Committee for the next round in September. Here's what to expect as the can" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What to expect on night 1 of Detroit's democratic debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last month's presidential debate offered voters an introduction to the Democratic field. Round two in Detroit promises to be more like an episode of the TV reality show "Survivor."</p><p>Spread over back-to-back nights, 20 White House hopefuls will take the stage at a crucial point in the Democratic primary.</p><p>For well-known candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden, it offers a do-over following widely panned performances in Miami. But for struggling White House hopefuls, it could be a last chance to breathe life into a campaign before tougher debate qualification rules kick in that are all but certain to thin the field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-woman-79-sentenced-to-jail-time-for-feeding-stray-cats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-816142962%20CAT%20THUMB_1564516985265.jpg_7560262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A stray cat looks at one of Carol Pollastrone's cages in Chelsea, MA, April 20, 2017. Its newest guest is FOX 2's Derek Kevra</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/as-it-happens-live-updates-from-detroit-s-democratic-debates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/candidates%20night%201_1564522151439.JPG_7560464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/candidates%20night%201_1564522151439.JPG_7560464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/candidates%20night%201_1564522151439.JPG_7560464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/candidates%20night%201_1564522151439.JPG_7560464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/candidates%20night%201_1564522151439.JPG_7560464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AS IT HAPPENS: Live updates from Detroit's Democratic debates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-boy-10-charged-with-assault-for-school-dodgeball-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-51078471_1564517194760_7560386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Micah&#x20;Walter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canton boy, 10, charged with assault for hitting student during school game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/in-more-michigan-alligator-news-sheriff-deputies-respond-to-alligator-spotted-in-oceola-township" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_alligator%20oceola_073019_1564511380812.jpg_7559861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In more Michigan alligator news: Sheriff deputies respond to alligator spotted in Oceola Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2nd-democratic-debate-is-make-or-break-before-field-narrows-heres-what-to-expect-on-night-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/SandersWarren2ndDebateBanner_Getty_1564506798177_7559796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/SandersWarren2ndDebateBanner_Getty_1564506798177_7559796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/SandersWarren2ndDebateBanner_Getty_1564506798177_7559796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/SandersWarren2ndDebateBanner_Getty_1564506798177_7559796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/SandersWarren2ndDebateBanner_Getty_1564506798177_7559796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bernie&#x20;Sanders&#x20;and&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;Warren&#x20;will&#x20;square&#x20;off&#x20;at&#x20;center&#x20;stage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debates&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Cheriss&#x20;May&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What to expect on night 1 of Detroit's democratic debates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li>
</ul>
</div> File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li>
</ul>
</div> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li>
</ul>
</div> href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li>
</ul>
</div> href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a>
</div>
</div> Television Stations, LLC. 