12 2019 05:56PM src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Detroit_businessman_argues_in_court_why__0_6883693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Detroit_businessman_argues_in_court_why__0_6883693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394539565-394470437" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Detroit_businessman_argues_in_court_why__0_6883693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394539565" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - In theory, the case against Bob Carmack is simple. </p><p>About 10 years ago, Detroit officials sent him a deed for a piece of property in exchange for $250,000. Carmack held onto the deed and paid the property taxes on the land until he sold it a few years ago for $1 million.</p><p>Prosecutors call that fraud. Carmack says he told city officials he planned to sell the land, but no one tried to stop him.</p><p>"This is a case of intent; why would a man pay taxes on a property he didn't own?" said Carmack attorney Steve Haney.</p><p>City officials testified that city land should not have been taxed - and they say Carmack never owned the land because he never lived up to his end of the bargain.</p><p>Carmack's attorneys suggested that the case is politically motivated as Carmack attorney Lillian Diallo asked city lawyer Bruce Goldman if he had any conversations with Duggan or his staff about Carmack in 2018 or 2019.</p><p>Prosecutor Patrick McCombs objected to every attempt to drag Mayor Mike Duggan into the case.</p><p>"To go down the path that this some sort of retaliation is absolutely beyond the pale," McCombs said.</p><p>Goldman testified that politics did not play a factor in going after Carmack...</p><p>"You are talking about somebody involving Mayor Duggan's staff," Goldman said. "The city is pretty well organized. No one on his staff or the mayor did I speak to in 2018 or 2019."</p><p>Goldman and Carmack attorney Lillian Diallo also clashed on the significance of Carmack's property tax payments on land the city says it never sold to him.</p><p>"We can agree that people just don't pay taxes for nothing on property they don't think they own," Diallo said.</p><p>Bruce Goldman: "No."</p><p>Lillian Diallo: "Thank you."</p><p>Bruce Goldman: "We don't agree."</p><p>Part of Carmack's defense may be that he believes he was entitled to the land because he spent $246,000 developing another piece of city land that the city never sold him.</p><p>Diallo: "Can we agree that $246,000 is a lot of money?"</p><p>Bruce Goldman: "It is to me, yes."</p><p>Diallo: "Me too."</p><p>Goldman stepped down moments later. More Local News Stories Carmack held onto the deed and paid the property taxes on the land until he sold it a few years ago for $1 million.</p><p>Prosecutors call that fraud. Carmack says he told city officials he planned to sell the land, but no one tried to stop him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-bought-detroit-home-but-was-never-told-it-was-on-demo-list" title="Family bought Detroit home but was never told it was on demo list" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Family_says_it_bought_house_from_Detroit_0_6885703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Family_says_it_bought_house_from_Detroit_0_6885703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Family bought Detroit home but was never told it was on demo list"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Family_says_it_bought_house_from_Detroit_0_6885703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Family_says_it_bought_house_from_Detroit_0_6885703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Family bought Detroit home but was never told it was on demo list"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family bought Detroit home but was never told it was on demo list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family bought the house in 2016 not knowing it was already on Detroit's demolition list. </p><p>The city says although the family bought the house from a private owner, it was the couple's responsibility to check the status of the house before they bought it. </p><p>Stacy Muhsin and her husband had big plans for a Detroit house on W. Arizona Street. They bought it from Fannie May back in 2016 for $1,500 hoping to fix it up and move their growing family in one day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lawsuit-threatens-to-end-the-michigan-sex-offender-registry" title="Lawsuit threatens to end the Michigan Sex Offender Registry" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Lawsuit_threatens_to_end_the_Michigan_Se_0_6884865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Lawsuit_threatens_to_end_the_Michigan_Se_0_6884865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lawsuit threatens to end the Michigan Sex Offender Registry"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Lawsuit_threatens_to_end_the_Michigan_Se_0_6884865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/Lawsuit_threatens_to_end_the_Michigan_Se_0_6884865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Lawsuit threatens to end the Michigan Sex Offender Registry"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit threatens to end the Michigan Sex Offender Registry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An ongoing lawsuit is underway to stop the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.</p><p>For years Michigan has had one of the longest a list of sex offenders - and it is all there for public consumption. </p><p>"You commit that sort of crime, it should be known," said Kate Churchill, a mom. "Others should be aware of it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/mom-s-boyfriend-a-convicted-child-abuser-charged-in-death-of-girl-stuffed-in-duffel-bag"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/12/Emiel-Hunt-Trinity-Jones_1552414322285_6882477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Emiel-Hunt-Trinity-Jones_1552414322285-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom's boyfriend, a convicted child abuser, charged in death of girl stuffed in duffel bag</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/college-coaches-including-at-georgetown-indicted-in-admissions-bribery-case"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/college_indictment_1552403883876_6881995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Felicity Huffman (left) and Lori Loughlin (right) (Left photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Right photo by: Rich Fury/Getty Images)." title="GETTY Huffman and Loughlin 31219-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin indicted in college admissions bribery case</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/whats-hot/son-s-viral-tweet-brings-business-to-dad-s-new-donut-shop-in-missouri-city"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/11/vlcsnap-2019-03-11-13h31m31s0_1552329172174_6879621_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="hibillyby / Twitter" title="vlcsnap-2019-03-11-13h31m31s0_1552329172174-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Son's viral tweet brings business to dad's new donut shop in Missouri City</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-and-world-news/rural-metro-woman-attacked-by-jaguar-at-wildlife-world-zoo"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/10/FD__Woman_crossed_barrier__attacked_by_j_0_6878212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FD__Woman_crossed_barrier__attacked_by_j_0_20190311002303-408200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FD: Woman crossed barrier, attacked by 