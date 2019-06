- Detroit Police are looking for a suspect involved in a breaking and entering situation that happened Sunday morning at a Comerica Bank located in the 13000 block of West Chicago.

Authorities say around 4:45 a.m. the suspect drove a U-Haul truck into the wall of the bank to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect damaged the ATM and then fled the scene in a gray van, which was later found in the area of Littlefield and Ellis.

The bank manager told police no money was taken.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.