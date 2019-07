- Dealing with water is unfortunately becoming the daily routine for many neighbors on Detroit's east side.

"My house is in the middle of the block where you see all the water and I walk in this get up every day," said Carolyn Hardy-Grannum, showing off her wading boots.

River and canal water are continuing to rise in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

"The algae and the mosquitoes, this is just a breeding ground," said Wilma Price.

Detroit issued an emergency order Wednesday bringing more than 100 city workers to the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood to fill roughly 100,000 sandbags - placing them in low spots along the sea wall and banks.

"I'm just glad we're getting finally getting some attention our basements have been flooded all week," Grannum.

The city was out back in May and again, over the weekend.



"They did provide some bags, but it wasn't enough and it was a little too late." Price said.

"There's just no reason it should've taken this long to address it," said Emanuel Price.

The city's initial prediction: the water would crest in mid-July.

"No one could've predicted that the water was going to keep rising," said Hakim Berry, chief operating officer, city of Detroit. "We even had some neighbors remove some sand barriers thinking the peak had stopped."

The city says if anyone is caught removing sandbags before it is allowed - they could be given a $500 blight ticket and face a possible misdemeanor charge...

Officials say the city will continue to monitor problem areas and clear storm drains. The drainage system is at capacity, but working properly, pumping 2 billion gallons of water per day.



"But we really don't want to stress that system because it doesn't seem to be stopping," Berry said.

Meanwhile neighbors are worried about their foundations - trying to stay positive.



"Our neighbors have been sticking together and trying to do as much as we can do," Price said.