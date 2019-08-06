Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says at this time it appears a gas leak caused the explosion.
However, DTE said they didn't have any reported gas leaks in the area prior to the explosion and say all tests come back normal. Arson investigators are also on scene though authorities don't believe the explosion is suspicious at this time.
Fornell said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but didn't elaborate. He still couldn't confirm that no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.
The home is completely in rubble, with smoke still coming up from the hole in the ground. The homes on either side are also severely damaged. Homes behind the explosion were not damaged.
A woman was in the house next door and is shaken up, but we're told she was not hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:25PM EDT
Thousands of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves this week to battle blight in a Detroit neighborhood.
Volunteers were hard at work Tuesday helping clear out and clean up the area around Durfee Innovation Society and Central High School on Detroit's west side.
"We are going to remove blight from every single blighted alleyway within four square miles," said Chris Lambert.
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:20PM EDT
L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday at 80 years old leaving behind quite the legacy.
At his public viewing Tuesday Oakland County employees wanted to share stories of him as a person and what many talked about, was that he was a fighter up to the very end.
"It's his fight, how are you going to tell Brooks Patterson not to fight," said Dr. Dayne Rogers, his son.
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:04PM EDT
The recent mass shootings are prompting some countries to warn their citizens about traveling to the U.S., with at least two countries specifically naming Detroit as a place to avoid.
On Monday, Venezuela and Uruguay issued alerts to those considering travel to the United States, with both governments noting that gun violence from mass shootings has claimed the lives of more than 250 people in the U.S. just this year.
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry advised those headed to the U.S. to postpone their visit. The country made reference to the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.