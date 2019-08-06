< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story422452286" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422452286" data-article-version="1.0">Detroit home leveled in explosion on east side, DTE says no gas leaks detected</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422452286"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:15PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says at this time it appears a gas leak caused the explosion.

However, DTE said they didn't have any reported gas leaks in the area prior to the explosion and say all tests come back normal. Arson investigators are also on scene though authorities don't believe the explosion is suspicious at this time.

Fornell said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but didn't elaborate. He still couldn't confirm that no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.

The home is completely in rubble, with smoke still coming up from the hole in the ground. The homes on either side are also severely damaged. Homes behind the explosion were not damaged.

A woman was in the house next door and is shaken up, but we're told she was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

