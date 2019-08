- The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a home explosion in a neighborhood near Outer Drive and Chandler Park.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5700 block of Haverhill. SkyFOX was over the scene, where several fire crews are responding.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says at this time it appears a gas leak caused the explosion.

However, DTE said they didn't have any reported gas leaks in the area prior to the explosion and say all tests come back normal. Arson investigators are also on scene though authorities don't believe the explosion is suspicious at this time.

Fornell said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but didn't elaborate. He still couldn't confirm that no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.

The home is completely in rubble, with smoke still coming up from the hole in the ground. The homes on either side are also severely damaged. Homes behind the explosion were not damaged.

A woman was in the house next door and is shaken up, but we're told she was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.