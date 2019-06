- A lot of people enjoy traveling - and then there is Detroit native Jessica Nabongo.

"I still have my childhood globe in my house now, so I had always traveled," she said.

The self-described geography nerd has turned her love of travel into a lofty goal. But one she is determined to accomplish.

Jessica is on track to be the first African-American woman to visit all 195 countries.

"For me travel was always a part of my life and I was always super curious about other cultures," she said. "Before I attempted to be the first black woman to travel to every country in the world, I had always been to 60 countries."

A child of Ugandan immigrants, Jessica grew up in Detroit's Grandmont neighborhood. She headed to New York for college and then found herself under the corporate umbrella.

"I came back home after college and I worked for pharmaceutical company wasn't fulfilled," she said. "So I decided to quit my job, cut my hair and move to Japan to teach English."

Her love of travel and new culture took over. Jessica lived in five different countries and soon began her mission to literally travel the world.

Jessica is a writer, photographer, public speaker and these days, best known as a travel influencer. She is known on social media as "Catch Me If You Can." Her thousands of followers track her travels on Instagram and also often times become her host when she visits their country.

"That way I have this opportunity to see that country through the eyes of a local person as opposed to touristy spots," she said. "Once I arrive there, I rely on them. So to me. If you are not nervous or scared for me, why should I be afraid? I rather be open."

So far, at the age of 35, she has visited 170 countries - which as you can imagine can get expensive.

FOX 2: "I was thinking you have a bazillion miles?"

"I do have a bazillion miles, ha-ha, that is the exact number," she said.

Among her top countries to visit - Iran - Jordan and Kenya. Jessica has tried exotic cuisine from the locals and amazingly has never had food poisoning - but admits her palette forced her to pass on a few delicacies.

"We were at a Yerk camp on top of a mountain no electricity and no running water," she said. "They had fermented horse milk."

Jessica plans to complete her challenge visiting her final country of Seychelles on Oct. 6, 2019. The birthday of her late father who first came to the states in the 1950s with a scholarship at Western Michigan University.

He was a double major in chemistry and biology, led to his successful career with Marathon Oil.

"If he didn't have that opportunity I wouldn't be here," she said. "I would still be living in Uganda. And so, he passed 16 years ago, so for me to finish this journey on his birthday, for me, it is like allowing him to be a part of it."

Of course there will be a big celebration as Jessica completes her travel challenge. When it's all over, she does plan to settle down, sort of.

FOX 2: "What are you going to do when it's done?"

"Sleep," she said. "(I'm) working on a book, I am working on a documentary, hoping I can get into TV and host a travel show."