- The Detroit Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found inside a dumpster outside a Detroit apartment building.

Police were called to the Parkview Towers & Square apartment building in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive. The apartment is just northeast of Lafayette Street on Detroit's east side.

According to police, they were called to a disturbance a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday and found blood in the elevator of the building. When police searched, they found a woman's body inside the dumpster.

Police did not offer any additional information and list the woman only as Jane Doe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.