- Police are looking for three suspects who broke into a home overnight and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

Detroit police say the 12-year-old heard a knock around 3:45 a.m. Friday and answered the door, and a man barged inside. Police say the boy was then sexually assaulted.

The man then went to the back door and let in two other men, who then went around the house looking for stuff to take and asking where the money was. Police weren't sure if anything was stolen.

Two other victims were inside the house, a 32-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man and were able to call 911.

The suspects eventually ran off. One fired off a gun but no one was hit. They got into a black SUV and left.

This happened at a home in the 5000 block of Beaconsfield, which is near Alter Road and Outer Drive.

If you know anything about what happened, call Detroit police.