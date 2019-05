- Detroit police meant it when they said they would start taking action against people recklessly riding ATVs in the city. Several ATVs were impounded at Harper and Beaconsfield after police conducted surveillance on riders there.

Police acted on a tip that riders were at the location, and first did surveillance.

FOX 2's Randy Wimbley reports that in compliance with the no police pursuit police (unless in case of a violent crime), officers waited until the suspects got off, then made an arrest and impounded the vehicles.

Last week we showed you several riders performing stunts during the evening commute on some of Detroit's busiest roads.

The riders say they weren't doing any harm - but the vehicles are illegal on city streets - and can be a danger to others.