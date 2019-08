- An undercover Detroit Police Officer was hurt in a crash with another car on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.

Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that an undercover officer was involved in an injury accident at Shoemaker and Pennsylvania, near I-94 and Gratiot, around 3 p.m.

Police confirmed one undercover officer was injured when he was hit by another driver, identified by police as a homicide suspect. The driver tried to leave the scene but was arrested.

Police said the undercover officer has a dislocated shoulder and is in temporary serious condition.

Video from SkyFOX showed two cars on an empty lot at the corner, just off the street.

