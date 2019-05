The recent murders of several women on Detroit's east side has prompted a new movement for an activist group.

New Era Detroit has issued a new "Street Code." They say it is to help keep women safe. The group wants to be proactive and a deputy chief with DPD told FOX 2 that when it comes to public safety, police can’t do it alone and this could help.

"The kids are out here getting snatched up and women are getting killed and buried in our streets," said Zeek at a New Era Detroit rally. "We've got to be serious about what we are doing out here."