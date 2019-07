- Police need your assistance in locating 15-year-old R-Rieal Cann who went missing in the 19000 block of Omira on Wednesday.

On July 24th around 10:00 p.m. R-Rieal Cann left the above location after an argument she had with her mother and hasn't' returned since.

No description information has been provided at this time.

If anyone has seen R-Rieal Cann, or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.