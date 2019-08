- This story has it all - a carjacking, a police chase, then, the carjacking suspects firing at officers. One of the men involved is locked up but Detroit Police are still looking for two, who are believed to be working together. They're hoping the public can help track them down.

A suspected carjacking crew was caught on camera, and we've been following them since last Tuesday, when police say they put a gun to the head of an off-duty Harper Woods Police Officer then stole his truck.

It happened at the BP gas station near Fort and Clark in Detroit.

"We know many cases these cases go unresolved, because people they know they see and say nothing," Chief James Craig said.

This incident put them on Detroit Police's radar. Chief James Craig says the white van you see in the gas station carjacking video is stolen too which has lead them to believe the crew is organized.

"We're talking about very dangerous, we believe these individuals were involved in a series of carjacking's," Chief Craig said.

In dramatic fashion, Detroit Police arrested 22-year-old Kyle Cherry of Taylor last Tuesday. Only after he fired shots at officers and led them on a short chase.

Cherry is locked up, along with another guy allegedly involved at the gas station.

But investigators are looking to the public to find other accomplices. 41-year-old Raymond Stewart is believed to be the driver in that chase with Cherry.

Stewart connected to another carjacking earlier this month - with this man, 31-year-old Keith Walls.

They're wanted and considered dangerous.

"If someone is harboring someone involved in a violent crime we are coming after you too," Craig said.

As always, call Detroit Police if you know where they're hiding out. You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.