Detroit schools to use bottled water after high levels were found

- Monday is the last day of summer break for students in Detroit.

When students head back to class they will find drinking fountains dry to begin the year. Pupils and staff will be given bottled water after elevated levels of lead and copper were found.

The district has shut off all drinking water, after the troubling results were found at 16 schools. And the district is still waiting to get tests back from the other buildings before formulating a plan to fix the issue.

Officials are not taking any chances because the metals can pose serious health risks.

Dr. Kanta Bhambhani, runs the lead clinic at Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan, and says the only way to be certain is getting a blood test if your child has been exposed.

"No safe level of lead has been established," said Dr. Kanta Bhambhani to FOX 2 in a previous report. "As time has gone by, scientific studies have shown that even low levels of lead can be harmful to the growing brain.

"The exposure is cumulative. Even small amounts of lead stay in the body. The body gets rid of lead very slowly."

