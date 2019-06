- One of three women charged in the death of a Detroit teen after a social media fight escalated to murder was sentenced to prison Monday.

Teriana Hicks, 20, was sentenced to 2 to 15 years in prison in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Destiny Parks of Detroit. She was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Police say Parks, Hicks, and two other women, 20-year-old Charlie Desharon-Marlene Wooten and 19-year-old Destiny Grace Easterling, were engaged in an ongoing argument on social media. This led to Hicks, Wooten and Easterling driving over to Parks' house around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 15700 block of Hubbell Avenue near Midland Street.

RELATED: Detroit woman charged with murdering woman after social media fight

As they fought in person, officials say Easterling drover toward a friend of Parks', but hit a curb and hit Parks. She landed on the hood, and fell off onto the ground. Police say Easterling ran Parks over with her car before fleeing the scene. Parks was announced dead at the scene.

During the sentencing, one of Destiny's oldest cousins, Martha Parks, took the opportunity to speak.

"Four girls came over to fight one girl for a situation that had nothing to do with them. This situation was about her nephew. They're not related to her nephew, so why did four girls have to come over? I don't understand," she said. "When I got to my cousin's house, my cousin was laying in the street. Gone. Blood all around her body. She had not one weapon in her hand. She was on the street with a cell phone -- a cell phone in her hand versus a car."

Hicks chose not to speak prior to learning her prison sentence.

Wooten's trial begins with jury selection on June 3, and Easterling faces sentencing June 6.