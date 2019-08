- When it rains, it pours.

That's the mantra that has overshadowed the lives of Kristine Daniels and Robert Davis the past couple of months. The feelings that summarize the cloud hanging over their 2019 summer?

"Tired, in pain, scared," said Daniels.

A few months ago, doctors found what might have been cancer residing in Daniels.

"At first, they thought it was stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and then it turned into liver cancer," she said.

That's the rain. Now comes the pouring.

"We're supposed to be moving and I just have the energy to do any of it," said Daniels.

Daniels' partner Robert Davis said their landlord wants them to move out of the house they're renting from. A house that now includes their own kids and five grandkids, ages 2 to 10 years old.

Davis said the landlord has decided to take control of the property.

"We're having a hard time finding a place, obviously with Kristine going through this, we've been in and out of the hospital for the last month," Davis said. "We've been in and out for three weeks. I haven't been able to work a whole lot, if any at all."

What Davis needs now he said, is "time." Unfortunately, that's not something one can buy. Davis said they have been overpaying on their rent, but also admits the landlord has helped them in the past when they were in tough times.

"He was a great guy, an absolutely great guy. He helped us in a time of need and he was wonderful," said Davis.

While the landlord could not be reached by the time of the story airing, the family has now turned to GoFundMe for help.

"I've been in and out of the hospital. He's had to miss a lot. He has to be there for me and our kids," Daniels said. "There's a lot of stress and just not knowing what we're going to do."