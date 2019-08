- "Instead of ordinary, I want to be extraordinary - I want to do something no one has ever done," said Sean English.

Most people would say Sean English is already extraordinary. It's been more than two years since he pulled over on the highway to help the victims of an accident - Dr. Cynthia Ray stopped, too - both just good Samaritans who were helping the victims of a horrible crash.

"Every day I think about her and every day I push harder because she can't push anymore," he said. "I don't want people to forget about her."

Dr. Ray died and Sean almost did, too, losing part of his leg.

Sean was a track star at University of Detroit Jesuit-turned amputee who graduated last year. And now at 19, he is about to begin his sophomore year at Purdue University, his father's alma mater.

"It was surreal just to be there because all my life I've wanted to go there," he said. "I didn't think I'd be able to go there without a running scholarship."

Instead Sean is now the recipient of a different type of scholarship - one that came to him in an unexpected way during his freshman year at Purdue - new to campus and trying to adjust to life as a disabled student.

"There were some times when I went to class and the elevator was broken or the wheelchair lift was broken or even the door for the handicapped students was locked," he said.

Sean sent a message to Tyler Trent - the Purdue super fan who gained national attention for his love of Purdue football while battling a deadly bone cancer.

Trent advised Sean to call his disability advisor which led to Sean contacting the president of Purdue university - former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels - who made sure the issues were addressed- not just for Sean - but for all students dealing with a disability.

"It made me feel so great and it made me feel like I made a difference," Sean said.

Trent passed away January 1st - but a few months later - Daniels notified Sean that he was receiving a scholarship - in Tyler Trent's memory.

"My heart just started jumping - I didn't care if it came with any money," Sean said. "That name - that Tyler Trent name is just so incredible. For me to be connected to that in just a small way, meant so much."

Sean got to meet Tyler Trent's family - and learned that the courage and resilience scholarship would provide for the rest of his time at Purdue.

"I can't even put into words how much it meant for me," Sean said.

So Sean will continue his studies - possibly pursuing a career in broadcast journalism - with a focus on sports. And remember - he said he wants to do something that's never been done.

"It would be really cool to be the mascot at Purdue - because the mascot at Purdue wears shorts and people would clearly see my leg," he said.

A way to advocate for people like him - and people like Tyler Trent. People who emphasize the ability in disability.

"Really anyone who goes through something that I went through - or something that Tyler went through - they're going to have a positive mindset and cherish the little things like cooking and walking up stairs and stuff like that," he said.

Which is what Sean will do as he heads back to school - cherish the little things, and as this good Samaritan has always done, despite all he's been through - he's committed to helping anybody he can - while he continues to heal.

"I'm excited to go back to school which I never thought I would say in my life," Sean said. "I'm just having so much fun. I'm just really excited to be comfortable with myself for the first time in a very long time."