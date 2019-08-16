M.L. Elrick ( @elrick ) and Marc Fellhauer ( @MarcFell) conspire to keep the show going until Shawn Windsor ( @ShawnWindsor ) dials in on a bag phone that wasn't even very good back in 1989, when it was brand new. Along the way, the boys announce an exciting opportunity to join them on a pedal pub in September. (Read to the end for details!)

THE STRAIGHT DOPE: A quick word about ML's latest investigation, referenced in last week's episode ("Close Encounters of the 4th Estate Kind"), which was broadcast this week. See it here: Retiring senators still spending campaign cash despite not running for office.

Jeffrey Epstein's death is inspiring conspiracy theories from all points on the political spectrum, giving ML a prime opportunity to break down the most virulent rumor in recent Detroit history.